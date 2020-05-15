Trending now

Lord Hotels & Resorts unveils new safe stay initiative ‘Suhana Safar’

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Lords Hotels and Resorts have unveiled the new safe stay initiative ‘Suhana Safar’ to give travellers peace of mind. This initiative will seek to change the hotel norms, behaviour and standards to ensure hotel guests are confident in the safety of hotels once travel resumes.

The group is adhering to guidelines set by WHO and FSSAI to protect not only guests but also employees. It is following an expansive range of preventive actions like social distancing, temperature check, frequent sanitisation, in-room dining, personal protection equipment for staff, contactless check-in and appointment of Covid-19 officers, to mention a few. Timely cleaning of air filters and inspection of indoor unit coils of Air Conditioners is followed to prevent the transmission of the virus through Central systems.

Pushpendra Bansal, COO – Lords Hotels and Resorts said “Strict operating standards were already in place at all our hotels before Covid-19. Suhana Safar is yet another step in the right direction to regain the confidence of local as well as international travellers.”

