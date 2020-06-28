LodgIQ uses Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Modeling for path to recovery

Read Article

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a global humanitarian and economic crisis. The economic impact of the pandemic is visible across sectors, but its effect has been particularly amplified within the travel and hospitality industry. Travellers are cancelling their bookings at an unprecedented scale and speed. Governments around the world have placed severe restrictions via travel bans, shelter-in-place, and social distancing. Travel in this new environment has come to stand-still, and hotels across the world have been experiencing massive disruptions resulting in record-low occupancy levels and dramatic declines in RevPAR percentage Change.

With the changing market landscape, understanding market dynamics has never been more important. Supply and demand will vary drastically across different markets, it is vital to forecast these spatial and temporal trends as hotels begin to plan for the rebound in travel demand. LodgIQ is enabling a paradigm shift towards the usage of undiscovered and alternative data using state-of-the-art machine learning and artificial intelligence methods that will forecast recovery in real-time (Occupancy, ADR, RevPAR) for the next 12 months.

Approach

The total scope of the Covid-19 is yet to be understood. The supply of testing has not yet met demand. The economy is experiencing a severe retraction in growth sending the unemployment rate skyrocketing to never seen before levels indicating that travel will be impacted for a prolonged period. To adapt to this Covid-19 reality, a novel forecasting framework is required to explain the consumer traveling behaviour as historical trends are no longer applicable leading to the empirical loss of traditional and rigid forecasting methods. Our new forecasting framework must take into account these unforeseen patterns in order to forecast demand in both the short term and long-term.

LodgIQ continuously thought about how Big Data can be leveraged to develop a forecasting framework to reflect the Covid-19 environment. Unlike the last two downturns, where data was very sparse and difficult to collect, there is a vast supply of data available and accessible to analyse and model the path forward.

LodgIQ has created a causal forecasting framework, where it monitors Covid-19 conditions in the world’s major markets, uses epidemiological and macroeconomic data, and explores their effects on travel demand and simulates now-casting. By leveraging the data signals buried in the digital world and past downturns, LodgIQ has adopted a hybrid approach of machine learning and statistical modelling. Boosting machines along with linear quadratic estimators are utilised to model complex nonlinear feature interactions. This new forecasting framework ensures an end-to-end time series forecasting framework that reduces latency, scales both horizontally (markets), and vertically (dynamic feature selection) handles model decay and supports real-time data processing.

Design

Analysis

Travel is beginning to resume as economies are reopening and policies are becoming less stringent. From the recent STR data, the total US RevPAR% change in the week ending May 2 stands at -76.8 per cent, which shows a third consecutive increase over the unprecedented downturn observed during the week of April 5 to 11. The demand is observed especially in popular, warm-weather leisure spots.

Though the travel demand for summer has collapsed, demand for later in the year has held up better. There is a double-digit increase in digital traffic and booking activity across segments with hotel reopening requests coming in. Tourists are opting to travel closer to home and the leisure segment will be the first to show a demand bounce-back, while the group segment continues to shy away from bookings.

As can be seen from the above plots, the RevPAR percentage change forecast for four major North American markets, the outlook for summer is not favourable. However, the third quarter is expected to show mild recovery followed by a modest improvement in the fourth quarter (not shown here). Having said that, back to levels of demand like in 2019, will take time and that’s what history (9/11 and 2008) would tell us.

Conclusion

Using this new framework helped to model the path to recovery better than the traditional forecasting methods or conventional machine learning algorithms. It also bolstered our efforts to understand the market and efficiently model market dynamics.

In these unprecedented times, historical data trends are no longer relevant for the market movements and this is where the travel and hotel industry needs to tap into Big Data to infer demand in a more forward-looking way.

LodgIQ leverages a forecasting platform that was built from the ground up to use machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to forecast recovery for the next 12 months in real-time. Also, the platform uses human product intuition to architect the algorithm dramatically improving model performance and interpretability.

