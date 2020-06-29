Lite Bite Foods to open 36 cloud kitchens in five cities by 2023

Read Article

Lite Bite Foods (LBF), a leading F&B retail company with restaurant brands like Punjab Grill, TRES, You Mee, The Artful Baker, Zambar, Hahn’s Kitchen, Street foods by Punjab grill, Asia seven express, Baker Street and many more under its wings, is now venturing into cloud kitchen services with aggressive expansion plans. The F&B giant is planning to roll-out 36 cloud kitchens over the course of three years, targeting five cities with an investment of approximately Rs 25 Cr.

The first kitchen is expected to go live in August 2020 in Delhi.

Each LBF cloud kitchen will operate their own restaurant brands in the initial phase. The company is also launching three new brands to cater to the high demand of popular categories such as Biryani; Rolls and Parathas and Meal in a Bowl.

LBF will soon be launching its own food app under the name of ‘FOOGO’ which will allow customers to browse and order food from all the restaurants under the LBF umbrella.

Patrons will additionally have the choice to place an order via platforms like Zomato, Swiggy, Scootsy and others.

To keep up with the high demand of ordering-in, LBF Cloud Kitchen will expand with two operating models i.e Hybrid kitchens & QSR focused kitchens. Each hybrid kitchen set-up will host a mix of brands both premium Punjab Grill (North Indian), Tres (Modern European), YouMee (Japanese Asian Chinese), Zambar (South Indian), The Artful Baker, Biryani as well as mass market. The QSR focused kitchens will be an assortment of purely mass-market brands {Street foods by Punjab Grill (Pan Indian), Asia Seven Express (Chinese), Zambar Tiffins (South Indian), Rolls & Parathas, Meal in a Bowl}.

LBF aims to open one kitchen a month every month and plans to expand it to Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad as well.

Commenting on the launch of the new segment Rohit Aggarwal, Director Lite Bite Foods, said, “Lite Bite Foods is constantly seeking new avenues to grow and the new acquisitions and innovations further strengthen this vision. The online food delivery segment in India is set to grow at around 12 per cent annually, with the current scenario giving it a boost. We are investing approx 25Cr in LBF Cloud Kitchens and are targeting at a turnover of 100cr in the next three years. Ensuring sustainable growth and constant expansion, we plan to have all kitchens profitable at a unit level. We will be investing in state of the art kitchen infrastructure, ensuring optimum utilisation of space at minimum CapEx. Our staff will be fully trained on the best kitchen operating systems for delivery based business.”

To maintain standardisation and consistency, the kitchens will operate on the ‘hub and spoke’ model and embrace automation. LBF said their kitchens will only use high-quality fresh ingredients, home-made dips and scratch recipe sauces to eliminate any kind of preservatives. Tamperproof packaging has been specially designed ensuring food delivery at the right temperature and highest food safety levels.

The company also said that it is ensuring strict implementation of FSSAI & WHO safety guidelines. LBF cloud kitchen has made it mandatory for the entire team to change into sterilised, fresh uniforms before entering the kitchen. Maintaining high sanitation standards, each unit will have attached and clean washrooms, lockers, and shower facilities.

LBF further said that their kitchens will continue to follow a 100 per cent contactless preparation methodology, devised during Covid-19, wherein all the staff members of the central kitchen facility will never come into direct contact with the ingredients that go into the dishes with bare hands. All food containers and packaging material will be safely sanitised and packed before dispatch.