Les Clefs d’Or India organises 13th AGM for pan India concierges at Pune

The 13th Annual General Meeting of Les Clefs d’Or India, an association of Society of the Golden Keys brought the Indian five Star hotel concierges to the city of history, Pune. It was very graciously hosted under the able leadership of Shaunak Vengurlekar, honorary president, Concierge Association of Western Region at St Laurn, Pune. The two-day event starting June 11 2019 ended with a sumptuous lunch at the hotel.

The Les Clefs d’Or India AGM began at 11 am with the national honorary president, Edwin Saldanha welcoming all the 122 concierge delegates across the country attending the meeting. The regional honorary president’s of the four zones of the country, Shaunak Vengurlekar (Western Region), Vignesh Venkatraman (Southern Region), David Aaron (Eastern Region) and Rajesh Kumar Yadav (Northern Region) made a presentation for the year related to the progress followed by the PRO & Social Media report shared by Satish Gaikwad. The report is based on the hotel activities, social responsibilities, outstation training for concierges and training conducted at the Hotel Management Institution’s in their respective regions. Post lunch the society conducted official matters, including an open forum with the existing executive committee, presentations on upcoming 67th UICH International Congress in New Delhi from 26-31 March 2020 followed by financial report shared by Rocky Saldanha for the year April 2018 to March 2019.

This year being the year of elections, which was conducted after lunch with all the new executive committee members being elected unopposed for 2019 to 2021. This will be written in the history of Les Clefs d’Or India where a true display of “Service through Friendship” was displayed. The newly elected executive committee members were honorary president, Edwin Saldanha; honorary first VP, Rajesh Yadav with an additional responsibility to develop Nairobi; honorary second VP, Shaunak Vengurlekar with an additional responsibility to develop Sri Lanka; honorary third VP, Vignesh Venkatraman; honorary general secretary Nilesh Belapallu; honorary assistant GS, Sachin Mehta, honorary treasurer Rocky Saldanha, honorary assistant treasurer Albert John; honorary director digital media, Satish Gaikwad, and honorary member David Aaron. The three VP’s will be responsible for the growth and development of all the regions in India.

The networking evening began at the St Laurn with 122 concierges from different hotels in India. The pinning ceremony of the Golden Keys was conducted with 12 concierges given golden crossed keys which adorn every uniform of a deserving concierge. This event was graced by GMs & management presence from JW Marriott Pune, Westin Pune, Conrad Pune and Planet Hollywood Goa. The Golden key is achieved by the concierge member completing three years as a designated concierge & two years at the hotel followed by an exam and interview conducted by the executive committee of Les Clefs d’Or India. Stephen Fernandes retired this year as the head Concierge from The Oberoi Gurgaon & was honoured with a certificate & gift from Les Clefs d’Or India. honorary members Avinash Tamhane was retired this year as a concierge from The Oberoi Mumbai & Ram Baisoya as an assistant manager concierge from Eros Hotel New Delhi.

The “Concierge of the Year 2019” was conducted through a written exam followed by an interview with the Concierge of the Year Committee and was awarded to Rachita Bhargava from Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Vengurlekar announced the launch of the Concierge Map of Pune which was released by Saldanha & the respective management present during the event. Vengurlekar then concluded by thanking the entire Pune Concierge team, Prateek Agarwal from Conrad Pune, Sachin Mehta from JW Marriott Pune, Meghdeep Chatterjee from Westin Pune & Punjab Singh from Hyatt Regency Pune for their hard work & dedication in order to create the much awaited Concierge Pune map with the support of printing & designing the map by “Creative Boat” team.