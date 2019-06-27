Lemon Tree Hotels to soon unveil its upscale brand ‘Aurika’; launches India’s third Lemon Tree Premier at Mumbai

Lemon Tree Hotels today announced the launch of Lemon Tree Premier – Mumbai International Airport. Following the launch of its hotel in Pune, this property marks the homegrown hotel company’s second hotel in the upper midscale segment branded as ‘Lemon Tree Premier’ in Maharashtra, and third pan-India. The first Lemon Tree Premier opened in Gurgaon.

On the sidelines of the launch event, Patanjali Keswani, chairman and MD, Lemon Tree Hotels, informed that the company will soon be tapping the upscale segment with the launch of their new brand ‘Aurika’. It will debut in Udaipur. The 140-key property is owned by Lemon Tree Hotels and will open in the next 3-4 months, he said. “The second Aurika branded hotel will be a 670-key property which is under construction and will open near the Mumbai International Airport. The Aurika hotel in Mumbai will be convention centre hotel, with hall of size – 10000 sq ft,” added Keswani.

Speaking about the newly opened Lemon Tree Premier – Mumbai International Airport, Keswani said, “Mumbai is a key market for us and a prominent destination both for business and leisure travellers. The hotel is strategically located near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and in the midst of one of Mumbai’s commercial hubs.”

Strategically located in Mumbai’s Business hub of Andheri East, Lemon Tree Premier Mumbai International Airport aims to target both, business and leisure travellers as well as the local corporate segment. Located on Andheri Kurla Road, the 303-key property is in close proximity to key hubs like SEEPZ, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The hotel offers rooms in five categories from standard rooms to studio styled rooms for long-stay guests. Additionally, the hotel also provides over 3100 sq ft of banqueting and meeting space. The other amenities at the hotel include a swimming pool, gym, and a spa – Fresco.

The F&B fare at Lemon Tree Premier Mumbai International Airport also takes both resident guests and walk-in guests on a culinary tour with its three diverse food outlets on offer. Republic of Noodles – serves select street foods from pan-Asia, while Citrus Cafe is the 24×7 multi-cuisine restaurant. Slounge is ideal to relax at in the evenings with a drink handy and delectable bar snacks to either enjoy a match or the live band.