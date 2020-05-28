Lemon Tree Hotels launches ‘Rest Assured’ programme

Read Article

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the launch of their programme ‘Rest Assured’, an initiative showcasing the company’s commitment to creating an environment focused on health, hygiene, safety and wellbeing, in partnership with Diversey.

Speaking about the initiative, Vikramjit Singh, president, Lemon Tree Hotels, stated, “These are unprecedented times, and we’ve spent the lockdown researching, benchmarking and implementing stringent cleanliness, sanitisation and social distancing protocols across our properties. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is of the utmost importance to us, and we want everyone to rest assured that they are in safe hands. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and adapt, amend or enhance this initiative as the situation evolves.”

“As part of the new cleanliness and hygiene standards, we have collaborated with Diversey, a global leader in this space. They are providing us with US EPA approved safe chemicals, operating checklists, training support, videos and support materials to add to our own repertoire of processes and procedures, and will be conducting regular reviews in all properties, as part of this association”, he added

L C Das, MD – Diversey India and Subcontinent, expressed the company’s commitment towards this initiative, “Our specialised products – Virex II 256, Oxivir and Suma are produced following stringent guidelines and conform to global standards. These specialized chemicals are for usage across all public spaces, guest rooms, food and beverage areas, and support locations used by the team members. We shall be assisting Lemon Tree Hotels with training and SOPs in all their locations, pan India. We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Lemon Tree Hotels at this challenging time and help them raise cleanliness and hygiene standards, as they prepare to welcome back their valued guests.”

As part of the Rest Assured initiative, the company has executed a new set of house rules and preventive measures, to be followed by guests, visitors and team members within each property, to maximise safety and hygiene. These include:

Adherence to social distancing norms across each property. Demarcations have been made for queues, elevators, and public areas, and seating arrangements have been re-defined to adhere to these norms

Usage of clinically approved protective equipment, including gloves and masks, by each team member. Masks are also mandated for all guests. Regular temperature checks for all guests, visitors and team members, using non-invasive digital thermometers.

Regulars reminders for all team members to wash and sanitise their hands.

Sanitiser dispensers are available across public areas for guest usage, with clinically approved sanitiser, containing minimum 70 per cent alcohol.

Usage of specialised, hospital grade disinfection chemicals, including Virex II 256, Oxivir and Suma product lines from Diversey, for all cleaning and sanitisation purposes across the property, which target a broad spectrum of viruses and bacteria.

Continuous sanitisation of all public areas and back areas, including all surfaces, floors, furniture, table tops, counters, elevator buttons, door knobs/handles and equipment.

Cleaning, sanitisation and inspection off all property vehicles before and after every use.

Daily cleaning and sanitisation of all occupied guest rooms. Rooms are deep cleaned and sealed for a period of 48 hours after every check out.

Minimising customer touchpoints and adopting digital solutions where possible.

Development and deployment of digital menus, house rules and directories of service, which can be shared with guests electronically, and are viewable on personal phones.

Mandatory quarantining of all non-perishable supplies once they are received at the property.

Thorough cleaning of all fruits, vegetables, groceries and other ingredients.

Preparation of all dishes in smaller quantities to ensure fresh food is available for all guests. No self-service in any area, to minimise contact.

Training and sensitisation of all team members on all cautionary and preventive measures, in partnership with Diversey.

Strengthening of numerous contactless modes of digital payment across properties.

Adherence to all guidelines issued by governmental authorities and WHO across all properties, as well as FSSAI norms for food production and service.