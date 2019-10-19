Leisure Hotels Group opens Adivaha in Dharamsala

Leisure Hotels Group, a prominent hospitality chain in Northern India having the largest number of properties in Uttarakhand, has announced the launch of its 27th property – Adivaha in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh.

The opening of Adivaha also marks Leisure Hotel Group’s second property in the scenic state of Himachal Pradesh. The Group also has a presence in Uttar Pradesh & Goa.

Adivaha, formerly known as the ‘East Home’, features Viceroy block with over 240 years of heritage. During the British Raj, it offered a colonial charm reflecting a bygone era. This century old structure has emerged from the hands of famous immediate British bureaucrats and the Royals of the Punjab.

Located in the lap of Dhauladhar Range & spread over 8 acres, this resort is an all-suite property, surrounded by the tea estate, offers panoramic views of the snow clad Dhauladhar ranges, the lush green Kangra Valley and the picturesque Tea Gardens.

Adivaha offers endless opportunities to discover the magnificent beauty and traditional culture of Dharamsala. The resort creates bespoke experiences with planned visits to the Kangra Valley, Bhagsu Waterfall, Monasteries etc.; and pilgrimage tours to Chamunda Devi, Kangra Devi etc., and much more. Besides, one can also indulge in experiences at the resort such as tea rails, cycling, bird watching and archaeological trips.

Vibhas Prasad, director, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Dharmasala is known for its scenic beauty, landscapes and as home to the Dalai Lama “The introduction of Adivaha to both Indian and International travellers further offer an opportunity to understand this quaint hill town both as a serene vacation destination and as a location of historical importance.”

“While traditionally Himachal was known as a summer destination, Now Himachal is known as ‘A Destination for All Seasons and All Reasons’, following the special efforts taken by the Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation to break the seasonality factor. Furthermore, with the appropriate infrastructure being developed in the State to unexplored areas, we feel it is a perfect time to expand our footprint in the State”, added Prasad.