Lee Kum Kee inks partnership with Berco’s to launch new dining menu

In furthering the efforts to promote and celebrate Chinese culinary culture in South East Asia, Lee Kum Kee, a century-old ethnic enterprise, partnered with Bercos, a legendary oriental cuisine restaurant chain from India, to organise a chef engagement programme yesterday. The programme aimed at engaging the chefs in India and demonstrating the usage of Lee Kum Kee products in enhancing the flavours of authentic oriental dishes. Bercos also announced the roll-out of a new menu over the course of the next two months, which would include specialised dishes inspired by the programme and Lee Kum Kee products. This menu would be available only for diners during their dine-in experience.

Chef Chan Ki Hong – experienced international F&B consultant chef and is also a renowned celebrity chef represented Lee Kum Kee at the event and prepared a host of dishes with Chef Bose from Bercos. Elucidating on his experience, Chef Chan said, “The authenticity of Chinese and other oriental cuisines have their base in the method of preparation and quality of the ingredients. With a heritage spanning over three decades, Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments have gained worldwide repute and trust of millions of customers as absolute high-grade products. Through this programme, we have successfully highlighted different oriental recipes based on our premium sauces and condiments. These recipes have been specially created for Indian palate but without compromising on the originality of oriental flavours.”

Inking the partnership with Lee Kum Kee, Bercos Chef Bose said, “We, at Bercos, have always been committed to delivering genuine experience of oriental dining to our customers across various outlets in the country for nearly four decades. Our partnership with Lee Kum Kee is yet another endeavour in the similar direction. During the course of the event we have exchanged a great wealth of culinary knowledge, which will be utilised for creating a new, specialised menu that will be rolled out in another couple of months. We look forward to delighting our customers with exciting new dishes that are created to deliver unparalleled gastronomic experience.”