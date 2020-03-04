Trending now

Le Méridien Gurgaon sets up in-house water bottling plant

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Le Méridien Gurgaon is proud to announce their tie-up with Swajal’s WaterCube, a WaterTech firm working on new and innovative technologies to make clean drinking water affordable, accessible and reliable, thus enabling the hotel to take a step towards a sustainable living approach.

Adopting environmentally conscious business practices is the need of the hour in the hospitality industry. Conservation projects like these are contributing to a healthier planet and a reputation for environmental leadership with important stakeholders. The initiation of the in-house water plant is a testament to the hotels approach towards a sustainable living. The eco-friendly bottled water is distilled and packaged in-house, is free from micro plastics and carbon emissions, consists of healthy alkaline mineralised water which is safe for consumption and the environment at large along with bio-plastic recyclable caps. With this initiative, the hotel aims to negate the use of plastic bottles, that were consumed on a higher frequency earlier.

“World over, from shorelines to cities, our hotels are vulnerable to severe weather, climate change, and resource scarcity. As we operate in these environments we can as single hotel operators only help address these issues at our respective ends, and at the same time mitigate risk to our business. Living by Marriott’s ideology on sustainability, over the past two years we have introduced few and brainstormed on bringing to life some long-term environmental strategy that includes investing in innovative conservation initiatives like these. Introduction of Swajal’s WaterCube, thus stands out as a significant landmark initiative taken, for a greener tomorrow. A proud moment for all of us as we take this giant leap in initiating a greener livelihood for our guests, associates and the environment at large,” said, Sanjay Gupta, GM, Le Méridien Gurgaon.

Being one of the few hotels to have had installed its own water bottling plant, this is just one of the many steps and initiatives taken by them in their quest for more sustainable and responsible business practices, while has been streamlined keeping the best interests of its patrons in mind.

