Lavazza launches new training centre in Mumbai

Lavazza India has just launched the second training center in Andheri East, Mumbai. Spread across 600 sq. ft., this one-of-its-kind training facility in Mumbai, the second in India, will provide training and information on the Italian coffee culture to baristas and aspiring professionals. It will also provide training on the perfect coffee preparation, according to Italian tradition.

The training center will showcase the art of preparing coffee, in order to preserve the excellence of the product both at the moment of preparation and consumption: at home or away from home. It will also offer coffee workshops and modules alongside sessions for baristas, bartenders and professionals. As training is extremely important for every aspiring and seasoned barista, the facility has world-class facilities, equipment and instructors required to train baristas at the highest level.

It will also organise & provide courses on coffee tasting, coffee cultivation and processing, espresso preparation, cappuccino, latte art and coffee design.

Speaking at the launch, Jai Ganesh Ramnath, MD, Lavazza India, said, “We have been in India for a decade, as part of a 125-year family-owned business history, we have introduced state-of-the-art innovations, which help deliver superior quality and taste in every cup of coffee. With the boom of coffee culture among the youth in India, it is the right time for a brand like Lavazza – which invests a lot on coffee education, both with consumers and influencers – to open another Training Center in India. The training center in Mumbai will mark another milestone in Lavazza’s journey in the country and will further strengthen the foothold of Lavazza in India.”

Evolved from the Coffee Research and Study Center and founded in 1979, today the center’s two units — Coffee Design, with its recipes, and the Espresso School, with its courses — have converged to create a place where the passion for coffee meets the tradition, with a flair for experimentation and innovation. With eight branches in Italy and more than 50 centers all over the world, the Lavazza Training Center is the largest coffee school in Italy and internationally.