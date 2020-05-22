Lavazza India to continue to increase awareness about coffee with engaging campaigns

Read Article

With the launch of its “#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza” campaign which aims at educating employees from leading corporates across India on the nuances of brewing one’s own cup of Barista-style coffee at home Lavazza – a leading B2B coffee company, notes that with most of the corporate workforce working from home due to the pandemic, these one-hour online sessions will help create a workplace coffee experience virtually for employees.

“The workshops are being led by Lavazza’s head trainer, Abdul Sahid Khan, and his team who will be demonstrating various methods to brew the right coffee, the right way. The workshops will take the participants through the process of the ‘bean to cup’ transformation and how it makes all the difference to work with freshly ground coffee while you make a filter coffee, a cappuccino, a latte or a cold brew. The attendees are being awarded with an e-certificate of participation post the workshop,” informed Rachna Anbumani, VP – Marketing, Lavazza India.

Expressing about the hygiene factor, Anbumani said, “Coffee is a beverage that can be prepared by you. In fact, preparing oneself a cup of coffee is a liberating experience; from grinding fresh coffee to brewing your favorite kind of coffee with the right equipment such as a French press, Aero press or a pour-over.

For instance, the Lavazza Blue is a very personal coffee machine and doesn’t need any interface or prior training, it’s just you and the coffee POD talking and creating some magic. You need no help in making your cup of coffee to come to life. These machines now come with one-touch Cappuccino or Latte too. Our virtual sessions which are a part of the ‘#MasterYourBrew with Lavazza campaign’ are certainly helping the corporate workforce to tap their inner Baristas and learn some new skills while maintaining social distancing.”

With a primary focus on the HoReCa sector in India, she noted that Lavazza not only believes in expanding market reach but also trains and skills individuals at their dedicated training centre to join the industry moving forward. “In a low coffee penetrated country like ours, Lavazza plays a big role in creating great appeal in this category. The Lavazza Training Centre acts as a guide for those who have chosen to turn their passion for coffee into a profession. The Lavazza Training Centre has been promoting a coffee culture around the world for more than 25 years by training accomplished professionals. Apart from training at our centres our trainers also do onsite sessions for our partner hotels and café’s as we strive to educate and help them serve the best. We will continue to be at the forefront to cultivate the love for coffee through consistent education and awareness programmes. We intend to continue to use our training centres to spread our knowledge and expertise associated with coffee,” she concluded.