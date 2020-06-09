Last day to register for first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar

Read Article

As Acamedicians and Industry Professionals gear up to address pertinent issues relating to classroom culture and career prospects in the post-Covid-19 era, today is the last day to register for the first of its kind Live Edu Webinar “The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path” being hosted by Express Food & Hospitality in association with IHM, under the aegis of Government of India, and powered by Les Roches of Switzerland.

You will need to register. It is very simple. All you need to do is:

Click on https://bit.ly/efhwebinar

Enter your details

You will then receive a link. To log in to Webinar, click that link and enter your registration email.

No app needs to be downloaded.

A PDF Guide with Webinar agenda is provided. Click on https://bit.ly/2XHI8iE

For queries, please contact +91 9769973339 / +91 9769365962