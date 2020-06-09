Trending now

Home > Latest Updates > Last day to register for first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar
Last day to register for first-of-its-kind Edu Webinar

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
As Acamedicians and Industry Professionals gear up to address pertinent issues relating to classroom culture and career prospects in the post-Covid-19 era, today is the last day to register for the first of its kind Live Edu Webinar “The Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path” being hosted by Express Food & Hospitality in association with IHM, under the aegis of Government of India, and powered by Les Roches of Switzerland.

You will need to register. It is very simple. All you need to do is:

  • Click on https://bit.ly/efhwebinar
  • Enter your details
  • You will then receive a link. To log in to Webinar, click that link and enter your registration email.
  • No app needs to be downloaded.

A PDF Guide with Webinar agenda is provided. Click on https://bit.ly/2XHI8iE

For queries, please contact +91 9769973339 / +91 9769365962

