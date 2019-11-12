Lalit Suri Hospitality Group to celebrate third edition of Indian Wine Day

The Indian Wine Day is an ode to the buoyant indigenous wine market in the country. In its third year, the occasion will be marked by the pairing of finest Indian wines and exquisite Indian food. The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group has once again partnered with Indian Wine Academy to curate an exciting experience on November 16, 2019.

The responsibility to discover the most delicate wines from local vineyards rests in the hands of the French Corporate sommelier for The Lalit Group, Charles Donnadieu and The Wine Academy. With utmost precision the menu for the event is crafted to compliment the fine palate of the wines with the Indian cuisine.

Keshav Suri, executive director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, has been a passionate advocate of Indian wines. “It has been our endeavour to provide a platform and create an audience that patronise premium quality Indian wines. The Indian Wine Day has become a marquee event not only for us but for the entire fraternity and wine lovers, as it has gained in popularity year after year. We are confident that this association will strengthen the platform from where the Indian wine industry can catapult to greater heights,” he said.

The same sentiment was echoed by Donnadieu saying, “There are so many hidden gems in the Indian wine market. We have tried to put together some interesting brews from the finest vineyards in the country. The collaboration between The Lalit Group and Indian Wine Academy is sure to augment the chemistry between Indian wine producers and the hospitality teams.”

Commenting on the occasion, Cavaliere Subhash Arora, president, Delhi Wine Club, Indian Wine Academy, said, “Indian Wine Day is to create an awakening in the mind set of Indian Wine drinkers that Indian wines can be as good as many foreign wines with better value. The unreasonable price difference also provides an opportunity and encouragement for Indian wineries to not only make better wines but also compete with international wines.”