Lactalis India pledges Rs 1 crore to PM Care fund
Lactalis India pledges Rs 1 crore to PM Care fund

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Lactalis India, the India arm of Groupe Lactalis, world’s largest dairy group has pledged Rs 1 crore to India’s PM Care fund as a gesture of solidarity to the country’s fight against the global pandemic. The amount is donated through Lactalis India’s group of companies – Prabhat Dairy, Anik Dairy & Thirumala Milk.

In addition to the contribution made to the PM Cares fund, Lactalis India employees put together voluntary contributions that the company matched to contribute a total of INR 50 lakh. This contribution will go to the state administrations in which Lactalis India is operating in, namely, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the announcement, Rahul Kumar, MD, Lactalis India said, “Lactalis India stands in solidarity with the country in this fight against COVID-19. As essential services organizations, Prabhat, Anik & Thirumala and all their employees have been working relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products across the country. We have increased our milk collection and continue to support our farmers through these trying times. As a responsible organization, Lactalis India has also maintained a consistent and timely payment to all farmer partners in all perimeters. We salute all the frontline workers and essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to keep the country moving forward.”

