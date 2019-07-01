L K Advani plants apple tree at Fortune Select Cedar Trail, Mashobra, Shimla on its third month anniversary

Former Deputy PM and veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani planted an Apple Tree at Fortune Select Cedar Trail, Mashobra in Shimla, marking the third-month anniversary celebrations of the new hotel.

Advani is on a seven-day private visit to Shimla. He arrived at Fortune Select Cedar Trail, Mashobra on June 22 and has spent quality time at the hotel ever since.

Himachal Pradesh is the ‘fruit bowl of India’ and ‘Apple’ is its most popular fruit. The planting of the Apple Tree at the entrance of this picturesque hotel symbolises wholeness, healing, good health, and future happiness.

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC’s hotel group, has recently opened Fortune Select Cedar Trail in the unspoiled hill station of Mashobra, Shimla.