Kurl-on launches Kooler mattress

Kurl-on, India’s leading brand of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products has launched a unique, eco-friendly cool gel mattress topper. Aptly called “Kooler”, the mattress top gives you a feeling of the temperature lowered by 3-4 degrees from current room temperature, thereby enabling a comfortable, good night’s sleep. Furthermore, its portability gives the added advantage of taking it along with you, anywhere.

Manufactured from eco-friendly natural cooling and moisture absorbing fabric, the Kooler is suitable for all types of mattresses. With its, thermal absorptivity giving a cooling sense, the new product is now available in Queen size, priced moderately at Rs 6999. It will soon be available for other mattress sizes as well. Kurl-on claims to be the first and only mattress brand in India to be “UL GREENGUARD Gold” certified.

Greenguard certification helps manufacturers create and helps buyers identify interior products and materials that have low chemical emissions, improving the quality of the air in which the products are used.