Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

The Authentic dining experience

Latest Updates

Kurl-on launches Kooler mattress

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Kurl-on, India’s leading brand of mattresses, furniture and furnishing products has launched a unique, eco-friendly cool gel mattress topper. Aptly called “Kooler”, the mattress top gives you a feeling of the temperature lowered by 3-4 degrees from current room temperature, thereby enabling a comfortable, good night’s sleep. Furthermore, its portability gives the added advantage of taking it along with you, anywhere.

Manufactured from eco-friendly natural cooling and moisture absorbing fabric, the Kooler is suitable for all types of mattresses. With its, thermal absorptivity giving a cooling sense, the new product is now available in Queen size, priced moderately at Rs 6999. It will soon be available for other mattress sizes as well. Kurl-on claims to be the first and only mattress brand in India to be “UL GREENGUARD Gold” certified.

Greenguard certification helps manufacturers create and helps buyers identify interior products and materials that have low chemical emissions, improving the quality of the air in which the products are used.

Related posts

Raffles signs an iconic London address in partnership with Hinduja Group, OHLD

Mohit Rathod

PayPal ties up with OYO Rooms

Mohit Rathod

TrustYou partners with eRevMax for LIVE OS

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More