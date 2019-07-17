Kolkata’s highest roof top lounge ’31/32′ opens at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Share











Kolkata now has its highest rooftop lounge at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, the iconic hotel brand driven by wellness being its main pillar, innovation and sleek design. 31/32, built at the 31st and 32nd level of the hotel offers an expansive view of the skyline of the City of Joy. This new rooftop lounge can accommodate 170 guests, and offers scrumptious F&B.

The visual imagery of 31/32 is unique and opulent. On the 31st level, the lounge seating is white, low and sculptural. A red VIP area offers close encounters with a more retro ambience. Large wine cabinets flank the entrance to the VIP lounge, with its two large red cocoon booths.

The 32nd floor starts with a sculptural staircase that leads up to the roof terrace adorned with sculptural gaze boson a raised platform, overlooking the city. A feature wall with 3D effects creates the backdrop for a portable bar and a drink rail along the glass railing. The space is also equipped to accommodate larger groups of guests for weddings, corporate bookings and private parties through its access to the Helipad Lounge. The open air space is ideal for the sunset view.

The bar is home to heritage and new world wines with a collection of Italian aperitifs Campari, Martini, classic cocktails, premium whisky and beers; making it unique in its class. A wide selection of local as well as Italian, Australian, French and American wines are also on offer, making it a pleasurable experience for the connoisseurs of good living.

Speaking about the launch of the lounge, Rahul Maini, GM, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, said, “We are absolutely delighted to launch 31/32, the highest rooftop bar in Kolkata. We want our guests to remember the joys of heading to their favourite night spot to let their hair down in the presence of lively entertainment, eclectic selection of drinks, personalized service, great food and of course the stunning view of the city scape from the top most floors of TheWestin Kolkata. At 31/32, we have curated the popular after-hours dishes and paired them with amazing cocktails. I believe that 31/32 would soon become the preferred place to unwind, and our hospitality and exciting offerings will keep our guests coming back for more.”

The menu has been curated by Chef Vikas Prasad, executive chef at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. Some of the popular dishes on the menu include barbeque chicken wings, spiced edamame garlic butter, Gambas Al Ajilo, Kosha lamb charcoal bun, keema bites, Mumbai maska and selection of fries. Diners with the sweet tooth can end their meal with desserts like nutty chocolate rocher, Nolengur cheese cake and hazelnut crunchy milk chocolate tart. Some of the signature cocktails in the menu are, Imli so sour, black gold, spiced pinarita, the bitter truth, bloody maria, and the prohibition era, among others.