Kitchen Kraft Luxury Catering launches ‘Family Meal’ food box with contactless doorstep delivery services

Kitchen Kraft Luxury Catering Company has recently launched safe and hygienic ‘Family Meal’ Food Box with Contactless Doorstep delivery across Delhi-NCR on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Best known for its fabulous service staff and formidable commitment, Kitchen Kraft is one of the leading wedding caterers in India. The brand is popular for its signature style, which relies on fusing global ingredients with traditional Indian cuisine to create dishes that are incredibly delectable and will give sheer awesomeness.

With the launch of the ‘Family Meal’ food box, Kitchen Kraft is allowing its patrons to enjoy the scrumptious luxury food while spending some family time together. Its palatable menu includes KK Special Butter Chicken, Dal ‘E’ Kitchen Kraft, Sufiana Paneer Tikka, Bombay Tawa Pulao, Murgh Angaar Tikka, Pudina Anar Chutney, Chilli Cheese Mushroom Tikka, Mutton Dora Kebab, Aloo Methi Biryani, Coconut Cream Broccoli Tikka, and much more. To satisfy the sweet tooth, it also consists of Mojito Rasgulla, Rasgulla Birds Nest, Motia Ratan Jamun, and Moongdal Halwa.

Safety and hygiene are of utmost priority at Kitchen Kraft, the company said. It said it is taking all kinds of precautions to deliver delicious food to its customers’ doorstep. Its Mega kitchen/ cold storage are sanitised after every two hours keeping in mind the necessity to take precautions for the well being of everyone.

Speaking about the new launch, Chef Karann Talwar, MD, Kitchen Kraft Luxury Catering, said, “We are extremely delighted to launch the Family Meal and spread the wonderful flavours of Kitchen Kraft. Coming up with such a unique family meal concept aims to provide authentic Indian food to its patrons and also to position brand as one of the pioneer catering company. We are constantly innovating, and we are looking to launch several new plans in the coming months.”

The delivery personnels of the company as well as the chefs in the kitchens have been given special guidelines and processors to follow while preparing and delivering food to the customers in the safest possible way. Safety and hygiene protocol is a priority for their delivery model and they majorly focus on contactless food delivery.