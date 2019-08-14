Trending now

Khandani Rajdhani presents Independence Day special Thali

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The tricolour of the Indian flag triggers a range of emotions in us. As an ode to India’s independence and rich gastronomically legacy, Khandani Rajdhani celebrates with special Tiranga dishes. From August 14 – 16, between 12-3.30 pm and 7-11 pm, Khandani Rajdhani outlets across India will serve a specially curated menu of dishes draped in India’s tricolour.

The exquisite traditional spread has been lovingly handcrafted by Khandani Rajdhani’s experienced Maharaja’s. Special patriotic instrumental music welcomes patrons into the beautifully decorated outlet that pays tribute to the Indian tricolour.

Tiranga dhokla

Get set to relish the traditionally prepared culinary delights of the Khandani Rajdhani thali, along with Independence Day special curated dishes. Each of these have been given a signature tiranga twist as a toast to the nation. Served with Khandani Rajdhani’s hospitality, the experience is guaranteed to be memorable.

The 100 per cent vegetarian thali is a feast for all gourmands.

Tiranga lassi
