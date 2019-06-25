Kerry Group opens new production facility in Tumkur, Karnataka

Kerry Group’s new, state-of-the-art 40,585 sq m facility, located 120 km from Bengaluru, will serve Kerry Taste & Nutrition’s global and regional customers in the South West Asia region, with Kerry Taste and Beverage systems for the fast-growing retail and food service markets. Kerry Group is the world’s leading taste and nutrition company, serving the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

This newly launched production facility is Kerry Group’s fourth significant investment in India and supports 150 new jobs in factory management and production, with further expansion and an additional 150 jobs planned when running at full capacity in the future.

Speaking about the launch, Scott Scharinger, Kerry’s VP and GM, SWA said, “Our Tumkur facility will enable Kerry to offer a broader range of technologies, and more comprehensive scientific research and innovation and application expertise across Kerry’s Taste & Beverage Systems, to our customers with unrivalled speed.”

The Tumkur facility also supports Kerry’s ambition for sustainable production. The site is equipped with energy efficient LED technology and maximises natural light to reduce energy consumption. Utilities make use of solar power, and the site has been constructed with capacity to deliver more of its future energy needs from renewable sources.

Water harvesting measures reduce water intake and the facility will deliver significant water efficiencies, with waste water treated and re-used on site to achieve zero liquid discharge. The site also operates as zero waste to landfill, with waste volumes segregated and sent for recycling and recovery of resources.

The new site was officially opened by Irish Ambassador to India, Brian McElduff yesterday, who reinforced Kerry’s commitment to the South West Asia region.

According to Ambassador McElduff, “The investment serves as a welcome vote of confidence in India, and further supports growing business relations and bi-lateral trade between the two countries.”

The official inauguration marked the presence of Philip Toomey, chairman; Ambassador McElduff, Catherine Keogh, Kerry Group’s VP of corporate affairs, and John Savage, president & CEO APMEA, among other regional leaders.

The opening was also attended by local government officials from Tumkur, members from Enterprise Ireland and some of Kerry’s customers and distributors in the region.