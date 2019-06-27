Karma Group opens Karma Apsara marking its return to Koh Samui in Thailand

Karma Group has announced a return to Thailand’s Koh Samui with the opening of Karma Apsara, a tranquil oasis located on the pristine coconut grove slopes of the fabled holiday island. Located on an elevated slope in Mae Nam along Koh Samui’s north coast, Karma Apsara brings together 32 spacious one and two-bedroom residences offering both garden and ocean views.

Karma Apsara is located just five minutes from Mae Nam Beach with its white sand and palm trees, while Koh Samui airport is just 15 minutes away. Besides its natural attributes, Mae Nam features a golf course, eateries and boutiques, while the town of Chaweng is just a short drive away. The resort offers a horizon pool with panoramic views, an on-site restaurant and bar, and private beach access.

Speaking about the launch, John Spence, founder and chairman, Karma Group, said, “Koh Samui is one of my favourite islands in south east Asia and as Karma previously developed a highly successful resort on the island, I am delighted we are returning. Karma Apsara, named after the mythical water nymphs, is located in the north of the island close to pristine white beaches and the Santiburi golf course, making it a perfect base to explore the spectacular local surroundings or just kick back and relax by the pool. We are currently undertaking a rolling renovation program to make the resort even better, according to Karma’s high standards.”

Karma Apsara’s semi alfresco restaurant features floor to ceiling glass that open to create a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. Guests can enjoy a selection of exquisitely prepared local dishes inspired by Thai street food traditions, as well as international favourites. There is a great selection of fine wines from the resort’s well stocked cellar as well as cold, refreshing local and international beers and a wide range of cocktails.