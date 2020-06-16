Kandima Maldives introduces immersive virtual platform D.I.V.E

Read Article

As the ‘new normal’ unfolds, people and organisations stem from the traditional way of functioning. In line with this, Kandima Maldives said that it believes in continuous innovation and is working to meet the new normal head-on and bring the patrons extraordinary experiences that are playful, different and fresh, for which it has launched its immersive, state-of-the-art virtual platform – Kandima D.I.V.E (Digitally Immersive Virtual Experiences).

Kandima Maldives says that the experience offers a little taste of what one is in for and lets them reimagine their favourite tropical destination with just the click of a button wherein D.I.V.E will virtually transfer the patrons to the snow white beaches; clear blue waters; let them sunbathe on the deck of the water villa or soak in the vibes at all the places around the resort.

Brett Castleman, GM for the resort said, “Kandima Maldives has been the first mover in terms of new and innovative lifestyle experiences in the destination, D.I.V.E. is yet another remarkable virtual platform that will help our trade partners to be future-ready. Our partners can experience and conduct virtual tours remotely throughout the property. They not only navigate through the resort showcasing an immersive 360° view but also have a fully interactive session with an ability to see the host and converse with everyone joined on the virtual tour. We want to equip our partners to be able to offer a ‘never seen before’ 360° immersive experience of the outstanding amenities to their clients. As we prepare to welcome back our guests to the New Maldives, at Kandima – ‘what you see is what you get’, with real visuals and walk-throughs from different experiences or decks across the resort.”

One can visit Kandima.com/dive. D.I.V.E is a multi-sensory journey through an interactive 360° virtual world and is available for viewing on any device including VR headsets, desktops, smartphones or tablets, with a multi-dimensional sound experience.