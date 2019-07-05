Trending now

JW Marriott Pune partners with Soroptimist International Pune Metro East to address climate change

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Soroptimist International Pune Metro East, a non profit NGO focussing on empowering women and conservation of the environment, hosted a march for “Global Warming is a Global Warning”. Creating awareness about climate change and its dangerous ramifications, Col. Soli Padamjee graciously allowed the use of  Sardar Dastur School grounds on Col. Tarapore Marg as the starting and ending point of the march.
Gracing the occasion, esteemed Maj. Gen. Navneet Kumar, GOC Dakshin Maharashtra & Gujarat Sub Area flagged off the march.

The walk witnessed about five hundred participants including school children from Pune and Ahmednagar, NCC Cadets, AFMC Cadets, environmental activists and concerned citizens. Making the walk entertaining and informative, many students performed street plays enroute, expressing their concern about the future of our planet.

As a sponsor for the event, JW Marriott Pune provided refreshments for all the participants while Garware Bestretch provided caps for the participants.

Vineet Mishra, GM, JW Marriott Pune while speaking on the efforts of Soroptimist International Pune Metro East, said, “We at JW Marriott Pune recognise the need for sustainability and are committed to caring for the environment. Climate change and its consequences are more relevant today than ever before. Associating with Soroptimist International Pune Metro East, is our small contribution towards a sustainable future.”

Aiming to halt the catastrophic impacts of climate change, the walk opened up many conversations on air pollution and the measures that citizens should adopt to protect the environment.

