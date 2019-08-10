JW Marriott opens first Marquis hotel in China

Marriott International has recently opened JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, marking the first JW Marriott Marquis hotel in China. The 515-room luxury property has debuted in Shanghai’s most dynamic commercial neighborhood situated near the Huangpu River and Lujiazui Central business district. Owned by China’s Luneng Group, the new hotel is inspired by principles of mindfulness and features touchpoints of JW Marriott’s intentional and reflective focus.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong is centrally located and allows for convenient access to the city’s main business centers and visitor attractions; including the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, the Mercedes-Benz Cultural Arena and Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, and Shanghai Pudong International Airport are also within easy reach.

“We are truly excited to expand our JW Marriott Marquis portfolio to four hotels globally and debut our newest addition in Shanghai, China. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong is set to redefine luxury hospitality in Shanghai, with forward-thinking design inspired by the surrounding neighbourhood, the city’s history and its unique culture. The hotel’s extensive offerings will encourage guests to live in the present, experience life to the fullest and promises an immersive experience that will leave guests feeling nurtured and recharged,” said Mitzi Gaskins, VP & global brand leader, JW Marriott.

Designed by acclaimed architect Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), the distinctive 39-story hotel complements the existing surroundings with its contemporary design and embraces the vitality of the Huangpu River. Water elements unify the exterior and interior of the building, bringing a fresh new energy to the district of Pudong. Sustainable exterior glass panels unanimously slant 12-17 degrees to provide guests a broader view of the city’s landscape. A heated indoor infinity pool offers a space to unwind and relax and features luxury amenities, from state-of-the-art Dyson hairdryers in changing rooms to floor-to-ceiling windows on the pool deck offering magnificent views of the Huangpu River. An on-site Spa showcases indulgent treatments that revitalize the body and enrich the mind and spirit.

The property’s 515 guestrooms are elegantly styled with sophisticated design elements, including modern meets classic, sumptuous cream and crisp white colors, as well as accent colors on marble, fabric, wood and glass throughout to recreate the comforts found at home. Each room is equipped with the latest amenities that cater to the needs of both business and leisure travellers, with luxury features including Simmons mattresses, 55-inch Samsung flat screen TVs, surround sound systems and Nespresso coffee machines.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong serves up a world-class and diverse dining experience. The Merchant Kitchen is a casual, interactive all-day eatery with a number of distinctive zones each with its own personality. Flint, the hotel’s stylishly upscale grill and bar, showcases industrial-chic decor reinterpreting the style of mid-19th century New York. The menu features premium steaks and lobsters, with an extensive selection of wines and signature cocktails. Le Manoir Ling combines French and Cantonese influences into a comprehensive fusion menu, accented by Shanghai’s unique Hai Pai culture. A three-story restaurant mansion splits up into The Hall, The Parlor and a stunning rooftop garden, including an interactive open-kitchen. The newly launched JW Garden, a nod to JW Marriott’s passion for nourishing mind, body and spirit, introduces an interactive dining experience in which the culinary team and guests will be able to source fresh ingredients straight from the source. The renowned Executive Lounge provides guests yet another space to unwind and serves up fresh juices for breakfast, as well as signature cocktails in the evenings.

The hotel celebrates the brand’s passion points by providing guests a space to be present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit; including special mindful moments in dedicated areas throughout the property. JW Marriott’s guest programs and personalized experiences also enable families to be engaged and bond with one another. Younger travelers will feel at home from the moment they arrive with thoughtful in-room amenities including kids’ toiletries and slippers. Toddler-themed rooms and family-friendly activities foster engagement and togetherness amongst families.

Twelve multi-functional rooms and banquet venues offer 34,445 sq. ft. of meeting space. The Junior Marquis and Grand Marquis Ballrooms provide space for 600 and 800 guests respectively and can be divided into individual customisable spaces with separate entrances to suit a variety of events. Two meeting rooms are separated by a live culinary theater with bespoke glass walls adjustable from opaque to transparent on demand, making live cooking shows or cooking classes a unique selling point.

“For years, Shanghai has been deemed one of the most iconic cities in China and in the world, drawing in luxury travelers of different backgrounds that call for premium hospitality and personalized service. We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, as it stands not only for the latest milestone in the expansion of the JW Marriott luxury portfolio in China, but a new chapter for exceptional programs we are bringing to China’s luxury travellers,” said Henry Lee, COO & MD, Greater China, Marriott International.