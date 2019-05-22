Trending now

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa celebrates National Walnut Day

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Situated amidst the popular walnut groves of Mussoorie and deriving its name from them, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa recently celebrated National Walnut Day on May 17.

To mark this special day, the team gathered to plant more trees, and pluck ready walnuts on the pristine lawns of the property. The plantation drive also witnessed the presence and wholehearted participation of extended family members, adorning the occasion with a remarkable spirit. The partakers thoroughly enjoyed this initiative, and the event will undoubtedly be cherished and etched in their memory.

