JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu presents crafted Rakhi gift box ‘JW Bond Of Love’

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu under the initiative of ‘Marriott On Wheels’ is presenting a thoughtfully crafted Rakhi Gift Box (JW Bond Of Love) that will end all your gifting woes, making it the most remarkable gift.

The patisserie and deli, Bombay Baking Company unveiled the gift box which is curated with a decadent mix of Artisan Chocolate Bonbons, Single Origin Chocolate Bar, Kesari Ghevar, Assorted Candied Fruits, Baklava Tarts, Flax Seed Granola Bar, Apricot Marmalade, Marinated Feta and Olive Jar, Sesame Coated Mejdool Dates, House-made Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Rakhi bands.