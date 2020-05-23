JW Marriott Chandigarh announces special menu for home delivery in Chandigarh

Read Article

With the world working toward emerging from the Covid-19 gloom better and stronger, a little dose of happiness goes a long way in keeping the morale high despite the obvious challenges.

As the city’s most loved hospitality destination, JW Marriott Chandigarh has announced that it is going on wheels to deliver love through food at the doorsteps. In line with a directive from concerned authorities and their ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, JW Marriott Chandigarh is now offering signature delicacies from its award winning restaurants – The [email protected], Saffron, Oregano, 35 Brewhouse and Chandigarh Baking Company via its new initiative called “Marriott on Wheels by JW Marriott Chandigarh”, which serves the best of world cuisine in the comfort of customers’ home.

Hearty Indian meals, fresh bakes and desserts, delectable Pan Asian or fancy Western cuisine – the MasterChefs of JW Marriott Chandigarh have curated a special menu consisting of the signature dishes, most suited for safe consumption and secure deliveries.

“Marriott on Wheels by JW Marriott Chandigarh” empowers the residents of Chandigarh to order delectable specialities they have loved over the years. With wellbeing of its patrons holding paramount importance, complete caution with regards to hygiene levels are maintained as per HACCP standards. Every dish that goes out contains a slip duly mentioning the name of the chef who has prepared the dish along with his and the packers’ body temperature and the temperature of the food at the time of packing. The food is freshly prepared and consumers are encouraged to consume it within two hours. The orders are safely packed and customers instructed to dispose the containers and exterior bag. Further, to ensure a contact-less payment, the customers simply need to scan a QR code to pay direct via payment getaways.

Expressing his views on the launch of “Marriott on Wheels by JW Marriott Chandigarh”, Ramandeep Marwah, general manager, JW Marriott Chandigarh, said, “JW Marriott Chandigarh shares a strong commitment towards delivering a responsible guest experience, ensuring absolute safety from preparation to delivery of each order. We have, therefore, tied up with food aggregator’s such as Swiggy and Zomato to serve the patrons as per their need, creating new experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for the customers. From practicing ‘zero touch’ during food preparation to ensuring an elegant and secure double packaging of the food, we are leaving no stone unturned in delivering a delectable, safe and secure culinary experience to our patrons within the confines of their homes.”

The 5 culinary heavens at JW Marriott Chandigarh have been the never-ending sources of happiness for city residents. Extending this joy, the hotel’s newly launched special menu has elements from each of these five restaurants which it will be delivering to patrons within a radius of five km from the hotel premises. These include sweet delicacies like the Belgian brownie and warm Apple pie from Chandigarh Baking Company, the Western favourites like Spaghetti Bolognese, Herb Grilled Chicken and Pizzas from 35 Brewhouse and Oregano, the succulent Indian dishes of Dal Makhni, Bhuni Ghosht and Angoori Paneer Tikka from Saffron and the spicy Asian curries like Thai Green Curry and Kung Pao Chicken from The Café@JW and much more.