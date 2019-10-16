jüSTa Hotels & Resorts celebrates Chitrashaala at Lake Nahargarh Palace in Chittorgarh

Chitrashaala, an artist residency programme was recently hosted by jüSTa Hotels & Resorts at the exquisite Lake Nahargarh Palace in Chittorgarh.

Veteran fashion designer Deepika Govind and her hotelier husband, Ashish Vohra come together from their otherwise distinct professional spheres to host Chitrashaala, an endeavour where artists from across India and abroad joined this colorful event held at jüSTa Lake Nahargarh Palace in the historic city of Chittorgarh. ‘Rajasthan, as a state is rich in history, culture and music. Since we have four hotels in this beautiful state, we have dedicated the festive season for Chitrashaala and every year we see it gets better and better’ exclaims Ashish Vohra, founder of jüSTa Hotels & Resorts.

The impact of space on creative output cannot be stressed enough. From architecture to music to art, the state continues to fascinate artists across genres. Chitrashaala, an international residency program pays homage to this legacy by bringing together forty noteworthy artists from India and overseas. Rajasthan’s artistic character gives precedence to the freedom of the creative spirit, nature and aesthetic imperatives amid a universalist as opposed to a nationalist framework which indeed is what helps it stand out. As much a learning experience as a grand creative gathering, Chitrashaala seeks to provide visual artists with exposure to a wide range of works in terms of form, content, and style thereby contributing to the development of artistic expression as well as creative dialogues and possible future collaborations.

Chitrashaala is likely to be a unique expression of the love of art which whilst rooted in the local environment, is also linked to national and international contexts. It will help stimulate innovation and respect a common cultural heritage and shaping understanding and respect among the artistic community. It will help build an effective cultural dialogue, in the conviction that such a dialogue represents an essential tool for interaction among different individuals from a variety of socio-cultural backgrounds. Such interaction, in turn, is certain to encourage a respectful and enriching exchange of ideas and help identify the boundaries that define individuals and communities.

The importance of workshops such as this is not to be underestimated. More events of this nature are required for both emerging and established artists as they are an all too rare opportunity to mix and work with a variety of professionals from all genres of the visual arts. It acknowledges a common cultural heritage while, at the same time, respects the cultural diversity of the participants. It is, above all, a meeting place, for the exchange of ideas and practices and demonstrates how dialogue is essential to nourish and enrich culture, particularly within a specific context.