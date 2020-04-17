Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Jumboking ties up with Asian Heart Institute to distribute burgers to the underprivileged in Mumbai
Latest Updates

Jumboking ties up with Asian Heart Institute to distribute burgers to the underprivileged in Mumbai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Mumbai- known as the city that never sleeps, has been in a complete lockdown. While many professions in the world allow work from home – those involved in manual labour can’t. The government is putting in all efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute has always been a leader in charitable endeavours. Its motto of ‘100 per cent Heart’ comes a full circle, with its unique tie-up with homegrown QSR chain Jumboking to launch the #JoyOfGivingWithJumboking – an initiative that aims to help you become a part of a movement to feed the city; by spending a small amount of money.

Jumboking is making its burger available at a special price of 12 rupees for this initiative. #JoyofGivingwithJumboking will distribute burgers to slums where families are going hungry. Asian Heart Institute has already committed to serve 40,000 Jumbokings to Mumbai city (contribution worth Rs 4,80,000/-).

Dheeraj Gupta, MD Jumboking Foods, said, “ Everyone wants to do their bit, but may not know how. Our food distribution campaign aims to reach daily wage earners, servants, construction workers, labourers, rickshaw-pullers, balloon sellers, and so on, who have no means of income to feed their families for the next few weeks thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown.”

Share

Related posts

Airbnb launches global office of Healthy Tourism

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Hamdard taps youth with INR 7000-cr ready-to-drink segment

Mohit Rathod

HRAWI appeals for a single window on deadline extension approvals

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More