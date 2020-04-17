Jumboking ties up with Asian Heart Institute to distribute burgers to the underprivileged in Mumbai

Read Article

Mumbai- known as the city that never sleeps, has been in a complete lockdown. While many professions in the world allow work from home – those involved in manual labour can’t. The government is putting in all efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute has always been a leader in charitable endeavours. Its motto of ‘100 per cent Heart’ comes a full circle, with its unique tie-up with homegrown QSR chain Jumboking to launch the #JoyOfGivingWithJumboking – an initiative that aims to help you become a part of a movement to feed the city; by spending a small amount of money.

Jumboking is making its burger available at a special price of 12 rupees for this initiative. #JoyofGivingwithJumboking will distribute burgers to slums where families are going hungry. Asian Heart Institute has already committed to serve 40,000 Jumbokings to Mumbai city (contribution worth Rs 4,80,000/-).

Dheeraj Gupta, MD Jumboking Foods, said, “ Everyone wants to do their bit, but may not know how. Our food distribution campaign aims to reach daily wage earners, servants, construction workers, labourers, rickshaw-pullers, balloon sellers, and so on, who have no means of income to feed their families for the next few weeks thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown.”