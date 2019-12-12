Trending now

Jumboking launches new Big Crunch JK

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Jumboking, India’s leading QSR company serving the widest range of vegetarian burgers has announced the launch of the Big Crunch JK Burger on December 10, 2019 across 117 stores in western India. The mega treat is part of the fast-food chain’s seasonal launch for Q3 2019.

The burger features a large patty made of the greens, bell pepper and potato flakes, garnished with tomato, onion and lettuce, bathed in spicy harissa sauce.

“You can hear the burger as you eat it,” said a spokesperson from Jumboking’s product development team.

The big crunch burger is a welcome winter addition to the Corn Palak, Cheese Schezwan, Nachos, Crispy Veg and Tandoori Paneer flavours. Flavored with the all new harissa sauce, a fine blend of chilies and herbs – its mouthwatering flavor is the an ideal addition to the year-end warmth.

