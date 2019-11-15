Trending now

Jumboking celebrates children’s day with Sparsha Charitable trust

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Jumboking recently celebrated Children’s Day with Sparsha Charitable trust, a children’s NGO working in the areas of education and extra-curricular training for underprivileged children, wherein a fun-filled painting contest themed “I love Mumbai” was organised for 25 children between the age of 6-12 years.

The staff and children from Sparsha warm-heartedly welcomed the Jumboking team. Every child was given their own colouring set and an hour to transfer their imagination from their mind onto the paper.

After the contest, prizes were given away to the winners. All the kids were treated with Jumboking’s Crispy Veg burgers.

In a statement Jumboking said, ” We were amazed to see the futuristic vision of the children for Mumbai, their innocence and their happiness. They are the future of our country.”

Setting the tone at the celebration, Sarika Desai, trustee, Sparsh Charitable Trust, said, “I truly appreciate the support received from Jumboking and their team for coming here and making it a memorable children’s day for the Sparsha students.The amount of zeal and enthusiasm of the Jumboking team was commendable. Thank you so much for your support to Sparsha charitable trust.”

