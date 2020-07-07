Johnnie Walker launches limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series

Read Article

Throughout its near 200 years of history, Johnnie Walker has prided itself on discovering and celebrating the finest malts from all over Scotland. Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series is born of that sense of exploration, and a thirst to discover the best flavours that Scotland has to offer.

This new collection of four, 12-year-old blended Scotch whiskies include incredible single malts from some of the world’s most famous distilleries and celebrates each of the distinct flavour profiles of the four corners of Scotland.

Each Scotch in the collection is crafted using whiskies from a particular region to capture the primary flavour characteristics of that area, giving whisky fans the opportunity to discover and explore the wide array of flavours Scotland offers: the fruity flavours of Speyside, the rich characteristics of the Highlands, the sweet notes of the Lowlands region and the smoky finish of Islay whiskies.

The series will launch initially with two editions:

Johnnie Walker Black Label Speyside Origin – is a light and fruity whisky with hints of cut green apples and orchard fruit. It is made exclusively from quality single malts from the Speyside region of Scotland, with whisky from the distilleries of Cardhu and Glendullan at its heart.

Johnnie Walker Black Label Lowlands Origin – has a sweet, creamy vanilla character and notes of toffee. It is made exclusively from a variety of single malt and grain whiskies from the Lowlands including Glenkinchie and Cameronbridge.

To help consumers, navigate this complex category, the series packaging doubles as an accompanying guide to the whisky, and the region it comes from. Every limited-edition pack is adorned with a map of Scotland. The region that the whisky within originates from (Speyside, Highlands, Islay, or Lowlands) is highlighted, along with interesting facts and trivia relating to that part of the country.

Each pack in the collection also features distinctive colouring as a small homage to the regions they represent. The Speyside pack features heather highlights, to represent the distinctive flowering bushes that adorn Cairngorms National Park. The fertility of Grey Mare’s Tail Burn in the Scottish Lowlands is symbolised by the green colouring of the Lowlands pack.

John Williams, global brand director, Johnnie Walker said, “The Johnnie Walker Black Label Origin Series is a great way for adventurous spirits to discover and explore the distinct flavour profiles of the four corners of Scotland. At Johnnie Walker, we have access to an unparalleled range of fantastic single malts and this collection will be of particular interest to anybody who wants a greater understanding of how our small team of expert whisky-makers craft and balance those distinct flavour profiles to make Johnnie Walker Black Label.”