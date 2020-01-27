Jiangxiaobai celebrates Chinese New Year at The Little Easy restaurant

Celebrating the warmth and happiness of Chinese New Year, The Little Easy, the popular bar at Bandra is presenting Mumbai’s first bar-takeover by the renowned Chinese brand Jiangxiaobai – a Chinese Baijiu. This popular sorghum spirit from China will add the extra delight and finest of cocktails by Rojita Tiwari, brand ambassador for the brand. The Little Easy in a sumptuous accompaniment will be serving the specially curated Chinese menu from January 25, 2020 to February 8, 2020.

Baijiu, the delightful Chinese sorghum spirit is a favourite choice of cocktail drinkers in China and across the globe. Jiangxiaobai, a Chongqing-based brand, launched in 2012 has reached the peak of popularity with the new-age cocktail-lovers worldwide. It is thus a gracious attempt by The Little Easy to introduce its patrons, a rendezvous with this magic-potion, welcoming the Chinese New Year in all pomp and splendour.

Adding glory to the event is Tiwari, who has around 14 years of experience in her kitty and is also a renowned wine and spirits journalist; founder of Drinks and Destinations – a platform for drinks, travel and hospitality-themed content; and a jury member in an array of wine and spirits and cocktail competitions around the world. She has tasted over 300 baijius in the last five years and visited nearly 20 baijiu distilleries in China till date.

With Rojita’s Midas touch, Jiangxiaobai can be relished straight or with mixers which will be presented through the finest of offerings like Princess, Icebreaker, JXB Old Fashioned J-Mix, J-Shots. In addition to this, a special cocktail will also be curated by The Little Easy’s Bar Manager – Avril Gonsalves as a part of Chinese New Year’s menu. With the cocktails there will be a lavish Asian themed Salad, Appetizers, Mains & dessert served.