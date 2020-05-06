JB Singh: A cautious approach will aid hoteliers recover business soon

Read Article

The hospitality industry in India has not been able to see the bright side of the tunnel right since the Centre ordered the nationwide lockdown on March 23, in the wake of the fast-spreading contagion. JB Singh, president, Interglobe Hotels, in conversation with Akshay Nayak, highlights that having invested in building compliant products, regaining consumer confidence in the industry would not be much of a task

How will the pandemic impact the hospitality investment scenario in India?

There will be short, medium and long term impact of the pandemic. The aspect that we look at is based on certain assumptions. The country would follow a staggered manner in allowing businesses to open. There will be cash flow problems moving ahead. There are many challenges as we are not opening in totality; there is a disruption in the supply chain and then there are mobility issues. Even when the industry starts functioning again, it will happen first by intra-city, intra-state followed by overseas business. In such a scenario, immediate action would be the preservation of cash flows. In the medium-term, if we look at August and September, wherein the industry is deemed to be gaining traction again, as we are already having six development projects running, we will continue to keep investing in them. Moving forward, looking at the stimulus by the government, it would be great if they address our pleas, that we have been fighting from the past years, asking them to revisit the policies about the industry be it our building norms, parking norms, liquor license, GST, excise duty, etc. If the government takes care of all these concerns in the next few months as actively it did to arrest the spread of the virus throughout the country, we will be able to do a fantastic job.

How have you optimised costs at Interglobe Hotels amidst the devastating impact of the pandemic?

At blue-chip organisations like Interglobe and Accor, it is given that you have such a vast global financial view over the industry that you end up getting a lot of early warnings. Our antennas went up sometime in December last year, wherein we could sense how the other markets are facing the many problems due to the outbreak. We made sure that our contingency plans were in place as early as in January 2020. Before the country went into lockdown, we had reduced 65 per cent of cash outflows, looking at the dire situation that was on the rise in India.

How are you planning to reinstate consumer confidence given the bleak situation that the industry and the country at large are facing?

Though there has been news of the changing consumer sentiments in terms of travel, there remains an inherent demand wherein the consumers will keep looking for a leisure getaway, but most certainly, in a safe environment. Businesses are still operating virtually through digital modes. The consumption remains in the market as is, and hence to suffice the demand, looking at the brighter side, each industry is striving to get back to traction with adequate supplies for the same.

When I look from the perspective of a hotel operator, the organised players here in India, including Interglobe Hotels, have made enormous investments in bringing world-class quality hotels of international standards that meet all the design elements and aspirations of the young traveller. We at Interglobe Hotels, also pride ourselves to claim that our hotels are more hygienic and secure than anyone’s homes, given our constant cleaning, fumigation, dehumidification, employee’s temperature check, and other checks in place. We as the developer also take due diligence of using real estate in the most sustainable way, for which we have been lauded. These operations have been in practice even before the pandemic, so we as an organisation are ready to cater to our consumers in the post COVID period. This is the time when the customers will reward us for all the investments that we have made to provide them with such compliant products.

Looking at the regulator’s side, we have been working very closely with the government. We have offered our hotels as quarantine facilities; for the frontline workers i.e. medical professionals to ensure they have a sound sleep in a safe and hygienic environment. We are possibly in the best position. 80 per cent of our business comes from the Indian clientele, and our products are also designed keeping in mind the Indian traveller.

Future roadmap for Interglobe Hotels?

First, we will like to go through densification in our pre-existing markets, paying heed to the larger market share and to cater to the same with our best-in-class products. In terms of densification, we have done a pretty good job as we have an ibis hotel in a city center, a tech park, etc, within the same city. For example, in Mumbai, we are having a property in Navi Mumbai and are upcoming with one in Thane which is a micro-market close to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Secondly, we like to go to markets where there is demand already instead of us going there and eliciting demand for the market. Hence, we have projects in tier-II cities that are in key demand such as Bhubaneswar, Pune, Goa, etc.