Jaquar Group aims to train over 10,000 more plumbers by 2020

Jaquar Group, the leading ‘complete bathroom and lighting’ solutions company with a presence in over 45+ countries, announced its continued support to the government’s Skill India initiative earlier on the World Youth Skill Day. As part of the Group’s existing plumber training and customer service initiative; 63,000 plumbers have been trained through PAD (Plumber Associated with Dealers) and 2,000 unskilled personnel have been trained through Jaquar Group skill development centres. Currently, 17 skill development centres are operational while 20 are under construction at various stages. These specialised training centres have been set up in partnerships with Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), Art of Living and National Skill Development Centres (NSDC) across India. As part of the partnership with Art of Living, the Group has set new benchmarks for skill trainings by setting up centres within jails (3 functional and 4 in the pipeline).

These skill training centres offer an opportunity for unemployed youth in gaining specialised skill sets and create a lively hood for themselves. They also train skilled plumbers that are a part of the Group’s customer service team on regular developments in the bath fittings industry with respect to new products, trends and plumbing techniques.

Speaking about the initiative, Rajesh Mehra, promoter & director, Jaquar Group. said, “As a leader in the bathroom category, we believe it is our responsibility to address the shortage of skilled plumbers in India and offer quality training and employment opportunities to unskilled youth.”

With 60 years of experience in the bathroom industry, Jaquar Group has made plumber training as a core agenda to be part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

As part of the programme, individuals are imparted with the skills of a trained plumber through on-ground teaching and execution of mock instances. The training is in 80-20 concept; 20 per cent of theory & 80 per cent of practical. It encompasses teaching on safety measures and fittings of high-tech bathing fittings including showers and wellness products.