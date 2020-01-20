Japanese and Asian cuisine restaurant Keiba launches new menu

Nestled in the Mahalaxmi race course, Keiba known for its authentic Japanese and Asian cuisine welcomes an expat chef from the Cantonese region of China Chef Leo. As Keiba turned two in January, the popular Asian eatery launched a new menu for its patrons with focus on Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine.

Owner Neeti Goel spoke about some new menu additions where the speciality is in the way the food is prepared using Chinese cooking wine instead of oil and slow steaming the meats in earthen pots to retain their authentic flavors, moisture and freshness. The signature dishes being steam fish in earthen pot, flaming fish (sea bass), butterfly prawns, shrimps in planta sauce, stir fried mussels, clams with jalapenos, Mongolian chicken, braised pork belly, twice cooked noodles, pineapple fried rice. There is an equal emphasis on vegetarian and Jain options like the broccoli in planta sauce, mock tofu skewers in Assam sauce, crunchy water chestnuts, stir fried okra with Chinese chilli, Aubergine n long beans in Chinese wine, taro root toban chilli among a few. There are also a wide variety of dim sums and sushi’s in the new menu to choose from – edamame sushi, crispy enoki maki roll, caramelised eel maki roll, soupy dumplings, asparagus and cheese dumplings, chicken gyozas with micro greens among a few.

Owner Ronak Rochlani who curates the bar menu has made some additions such as Cool off with Keiba’s signature ‘poptails’ (cocktail-popsicles) like Golden pavilion, Single Silhouette, Osaka castle, fruits of the forest or our signature cocktails Nikko bar, Tokyo Imperial, watermelon and mint martini and Vanilla Blossom.