ITDC to offer 50 rooms at Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri as quarantine facility

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector undertaking, under the aegis of the Ministry of Tourism has offered to support Mission Vande Bharat, the massive repatriation operation by the Indian government to bring back stranded Indians from different parts of the world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

To support the government address mass quarantine issue for the evacuees, Hotel Samrat, Chanakyapuri, operational under ITDC has proposed to offer 50 rooms at a special rate for those coming from abroad who have to undergo a mandatory self-quarantine. The hotel is taking all required measures to sanitise the facility as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Sharing details, Piyush Tiwari, director (Commercial & Marketing), ITDC said, “Standing in support with the nation in this time of unprecedented crisis, we intend to offer support and care to the community. We have reached out to the govt. with a proposal to offer quarantine facility at one of ITDC’s run hotels at Chanakyapuri.”

Last month, ITDC also contributed a sum of Rs 22.50 Lakhs towards PM-CARES and has been providing up to 2000 meals per day to the healthcare professionals and other needy people as part of its CSR activity.