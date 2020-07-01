ITDC hosts webinar to discuss operation of tourism & hospitality industries in the new normal

Read Article

With the economy re-starting its engine, the Hospitality and Tourism industry is also gearing to make a come-back. Intending to embrace the new normal and discuss the way forward, Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) hosted a webinar on ‘Preparedness of Hospitality, Travel & Tourism industry in the present scenario of Covid-19’ on June 30, 2020.

The webinar was joined by G Kamala Vardhana Rao, C&MD, ITDC; Meenakshi Sharma, DG (T), Ministry Of Tourism; Suman Billa, director – Technical Cooperation & Silk Road, UNWTO; Pronab Sarkar, president, IATO; Subash Goyal, honorary secretary, FAITH; PP Khanna, president, ADTOI, and Amaresh Tiwari, vice chairman, ICPB representing various segments of hospitality, tours and travels.

Valuable inputs were received from the panellists who were also of the views that if all the stakeholders come together to support each other during such testing times, the industry can bounce back stronger than ever. Domestic tourism is bound to revive first and so is India as a destination. We are confident that together we shall overcome and bounce back stronger. All the panellists were unanimous that more than what we do, it is important to properly communicate and convince the world and prospective travellers that they are safe while travelling to India.

Addressing the panellist, Rao, said, “The confidence quotient has to come back to the traveller to bring back the same. ITDC has already completed a holistic training program on sanitization and hygiene in all its units for the concerned employees and has developed a SOP to be followed to handle the present situation. To restart its business ITDC has not only provided rigorous training interventions on health and safety protocols to its employees but has also signed an MOU with AIIMS to form an advisory body to monitor the situation of COVID-19 and take necessary steps as and when needed.”

The Corporation is committed to place health and safety on top priority while retaining traditional hospitality.