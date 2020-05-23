Trending now

ITDC assumes training on health & safety protocols ahead of re-opening hotels
ITDC assumes training on health & safety protocols ahead of re-opening hotels

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
ITDC has remained active in a spate of upbeat activities since March 2020 to support the fight against Covid-19.

Preparing to restart business amid a new perspective and a new vision, ITDC is committed to placing health and safety on top priority, while retaining traditional hospitality. The Corporation is forming a Health and Safety Advisory Board with leading doctors as mentors. The entire post-Covid initiative is a 360-degree amalgamation of SOPs, HACCP and FSSAI codes, technology, training, medical expertise and strict protocols.

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, C&MD, ITDC, who is stringently monitoring and guiding the activities said, “The aim is to instill a feeling of reassurance and well-being in the minds of our patrons. Our initiative will be based on international benchmarking and be imbued with our deepest concern for our guests.”

A rigorous training intervention on health and safety protocols was formally inaugurated by Rao at the flagship property, The Ashok, yesterday. The first phase covering each specific function will be completed within a fortnight. An empowered and re-oriented work-force, and completely safe hotels are ready to welcome visitors.

