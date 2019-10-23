ITC’s Fabelle reveals Guinness World Records listed most expensive chocolate Fabelle Trinity

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury chocolate brand from ITC, has revealed its most expensive chocolate listed under Guinness World Records with the launch of its limited edition Fabelle Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire. The chocolate was unveiled at an event in ITC Grand Central Mumbai, in the presence of the legendary, Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini – who is credited for numerous innovations over the last three decades and is the co-curator of Fabelle’s Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire. This range brings alive the cycle of life represented by the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer in a box of unique handcrafted truffles, each representing a concept.

The limited edition offering will be encased in a unique, hand-made wooden box, each containing 15 truffles, each weighing approximately 15 gms. The made-to-order box will be available at an indulgent price of

Rs 1, 00,000 (inclusive of taxes).

The Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire range that represents the Creator, Nurturer and Destroyer is co-curated by Chef Conticini and Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers using some of the rarest ingredients and finest single origin cacaos in the world. Consumers and chocolate connoisseurs in India will experience Fabelle’s signature multi-sensorial and multi- textural experience through this trio of truffles, each of which are an expression of a hero ingredient representing the cycle of life. Like the coconut which symbolises the beginning in Creator, the rare Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee in Nurturer or the Grand Cru dark chocolate in Destroyer, each master piece unfolds a mystical story for the Indian consumers to experience.

The launch of the Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire series is a testament of the brand’s commitment in offering Indian consumers undisputedly extra ordinary chocolate experiences. Two chocolate experts, one a globally celebrated chef and the other an Indian chocolate expert have come together to create this experience. Fabelle’s state-of-the-art manufacturing expertise, single origin cocoa expertise, craftsmanship of its Master Chocolatiers and in-depth understanding of the Indian chocolate consumer combined with Chef Philippe Conticini’s global understanding and experience in creating unique experiences for global consumers over three decades have come together to create this.

Expressing his delight on setting higher benchmarks for the Indian luxury chocolate market, Anuj Rustagi, COO – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC, said, “We at Fabelle are extremely happy for setting new benchmarks not just in the Indian luxury chocolate market but also now in the world with achieving the Guinness World Records feat. At Fabelle, handcrafting priceless, uplifting and unmatched tasting experiences for chocolate connoisseurs is at the very heart of who we are. Our emphasis has always been on quality and the approach entirely artisanal and Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire serves as a perfect testament to the same. This master piece is a reflection of best of both the worlds coming together. With Chef Philippe Conticini’s international expertise and Fabelle’s understanding of Indian chocolate consumer preferences and institutional strength, we have been able to deliver a world-class product which we take pride in. After several months of R&D, we have delivered a product, in which India can take pride in and stayed committed in our constant endeavour of being at the forefront of introducing Indian consumers to distinct chocolate experiences.”

Sharing his experience on co-curating Trinity with Fabelle, Michelin star Chef Philippe Conticini, expressed, “Being a part of something so experiential, thought provoking and innovative has always been my passion.

I am glad to have found a partner in Fabelle to work on a complex and ambitious project in bringing alive the concept of ‘Trinity’ in the form of a Truffle range. It’s heartening to know that with expert Fabelle master chocolatiers, we were able to deliver an unparalleled, first-of-its-kind chocolate product from India, setting a new global benchmark.”

It took months of ideation, extensive research, finding the best ingredients, sourcing them, innumerable trials and putting it all together over relentless days of craftsmanship, all in the pursuit to craft the finest chocolates in India that rival the best in the world. Also, to ensure absolute perfection with the tastes and textures of each Fabelle chocolate creation, the chocolates have been extensively tested, a statement by Fabelle read.