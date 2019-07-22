ITC’s Aashirvaad launches millet flour under ‘Nature’s Super Foods’ brand

Share











Aashirvaad, India’s leading staples brands, has just launched a new range comprising Gluten Free Flour, Ragi Flour and Multi Millet Mix Flour under the umbrella of Aashirvaad Nature’s Super Foods. This is in line with the brand ethos of ‘Nurturing through Nature’. Super foods are nutritionally dense foods known for their numerous health benefits. With consumers moving towards the health-foods, superfoods have emerged as one of the fastest growing nutri-cereals in the staples market. This new range will be available across leading metros including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Easy-to-incorporate in daily meals, Nature’s Super Foods’ wholesome and healthy blends will help cater to consumers’ diverse nutri-wellness dietary requirements, along with taste while providing convenience of preparation. These are enriched with the goodness of nature, being abundant source of vitamins, fibre, protein and minerals, thereby known to provide more satiety and nutrition. The current range comprises innovative offerings including Gluten Free Flour, Ragi flour and Multi Millet Mix flour which are naturally gluten free, rich in dietary fiber and a source of protein.

These flours can be added to regular atta and batters to make nutritious chapatis, dosas and more.

Speaking at the launch, Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive – Foods, ITC said, “The launch of Aashirvaad Nature’s Super Foods’ comes at a time when consumers are looking for products that are healthier options, containing essentials nutrients needed for the growth and development of the human body. At ITC, we are committed to fulfilling the dietary gaps with our range of superior quality products that are also delightfully palatable. We are confident that this differentiated range will be successful in catering to consumers’ nutri-wellness requirements with taste that suits their preferences.”