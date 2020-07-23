ITC Rajputana & ITC Grand Bharat offer children with memorable experiences at Ollie’s Club

Read Article

Family travel can be fun and relaxing but for those travelling with children it can also be a little stressful, especially if you’re traveling with young children. ITC Rajputana in Jaipur and ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram, offer kid-friendly experiences through Ollie’s Club – a dedicated recreational area only for kids.

Securing a little parental quiet time on a family vacation is often the difference between coming home rested, and coming home in need of another getaway. Ollie’s Club at ITC Grand Bharat and ITC Rajputana achieves both aims. Choosing to holiday at either of the hotels with family, the staff ensures that the children have the time of their lives. At their very own private club – Ollie’s Club, they have everything they need to have an exciting and unforgettable holiday. The attractive play area with toys and a variety of games keeps the little ones busy. Meanwhile, the young adults can try their hand at being gourmet chefs as they learn how to cook simple dishes without fire with chefs at the hotels as part of the hotels’ Junior Cuisine Classica offering as they learn to bake a cupcake or practice the fine art of decorating cookies. They can enjoy some fun indoor activities like jenga, chess, table tennis along with some fun outdoor activities like croquet in the majestic environs of ITC Rajputana located in the pink city of Jaipur. ITC Grand Bharat also offers nature walks on a Segway or indulging in adventure sports like riding ATVs and aqua-zorbing to playing video games and enjoying outdoor sports like tennis badminton and basketball.

ITC Rajputana and ITC Grand Bharat also offer Safe Staycations for the entire family, under the WeAssure programme of ITC Hotels’ commitment towards health, hygiene and safety, designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts to further enhance the existing hygiene and cleaning protocols.