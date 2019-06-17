ITC launches super premium luxury hotel ITC Royal Bengal

ITC recently announced the inauguration of its new super-premium luxury hotel in Kolkata – the ITC Royal Bengal. Hon’ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the iconic hotel. The 456-key ITC Royal Bengal is ITC Hotel’s 14th Luxury Collection hotel in India and is a befitting tribute to the timeless traditions and royal heritage of Bengal, which has been ITC’s headquarters for over a 100 years. Christened ‘One of a Kind’, the grandiose property is a mark of ITC’s confidence in the tourism potential of the region and serves as a true badge of honour that Bengal can proudly showcase to the world.

Built with an investment of nearly Rs 1400 cr, the ITC Royal Bengal will redefine Kolkata’s hospitality landscape making it a preferred destination for global MICE tourism and other large events, a statement by the company read. From a sprawling 16400 sq ft pillar less magnificent ballroom, pre-function areas and outer courtyards attached to the Grand Ballroom together adding approximately another 33000 sq ft, to exquisite arrival lobbies and huge lawns ideal for Kolkata socials, ITC Royal Bengal offers versatile banquet options for both the business meetings and events with total banquet and convention facilities covering an area of 61000 sq ft.

A distinctive proposition of this new super-premium luxury offering from ITC Hotels lies in the fact that the composite properties – ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar will be marketed together as one of the largest hospitality and MICE destinations in the region. The launch of ITC Royal Bengal adjacent to ITC Sonar, marks the unmatched offering of two world-class hotels complementing each other. Together, the two hotels will offer 693 rooms, suites and serviced apartments, 15 signature dining destinations, 22 meeting venues and a sprawling 1,00,000 sq ft of banqueting space. In close proximity to the city’s largest convention and exhibition venues, the ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar duo will offer the best choice for large scale exhibitions, meetings and events in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD, ITC, said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of the iconic ITC Royal Bengal. This signature property will provide further impetus to transforming the tourism landscape in the state and will be an icon of repute on the world tourism map. This landmark investment from ITC is a part of the Company’s growing footprint in the State across all sectors, namely agriculture, manufacturing and services.”

Nakul Anand, executive director, ITC, said, “The addition of ITC Royal Bengal to our luxury hotel portfolio further strengthens our presence in Eastern India. Bengal is ‘Royal’ in a unique way – it has celebrated the royalty of the intellect through the centuries, where literature, poetry, painting, sculpture, theatre, cinema, science, have not only blossomed, but are inherent to the fabric of Bengal. In keeping with ITC Hotels’ philosophy of Responsible Luxury and creating indigenous experiences, ITC Royal Bengal is rooted to the ethos of the land and pays a tribute to these finest experiences that while being indigenous to the State are celebrated globally.”

ITC Royal Bengal – ‘One of a Kind’

Standing tall, at a height of 133 meters, the 30 storied ITC Royal Bengal’s magnificent and monumental edifice, inspired by regional history and culture, towers over Kolkata’s skyline and blends fine indigenous architecture with contemporary design. Conveniently located in the business district of the city, this 456 keys architectural marvel endeavours to celebrate the spirit of Bengal and the unique fervour of its people through its super premium offerings – 374 rooms and suites, 82 serviced apartments, five culinary brands, the one of a kind state-of-the-art meeting and convention spaces and the rejuvenating wellness experience spread across 24,000 sq ft, including, Kaya Kalp – The Royal Spa.

The accommodation is characterised by an eloquently tempered expression of luxury, drawing inspiration from Bengal. An expression of an exquisite confluence of contemporary architecture and the distinct warmth of old world hospitality, the 14 suites offer pleasing contemporary décor and a bouquet of signature services to elevate the stay experience. Featuring finest Italian marble, timber floors, state of the art gym, elegantly designed furniture, The Grand Presidential Suite & The Presidential Suite are spread across a striking expanse of 6620 sq ft and 3500 sq ft respectively.

A contemporary Indian ethos underscores ITC Royal Bengal’s architecture and design philosophy, manifest in the endeavours to enable a ‘sense of destination’ through a showcase of local cuisine, arts and culture matched by hi-tech accent on services to enhance guest experience. A stand-out in-room tech feature is the amalgamation of all services through the E-Butler iPad. Built according to the highest standards of environmental excellence, ITC Royal Bengal is targeting to obtain USGBC LEED Platinum rating as well as GRIHA Five Star rating.

The sprawling property symbolises the traditions of the region through culinary destinations that include the acclaimed Royal Vega, featuring the luxury vegetarian cuisine of India; Reminiscent of Kolkata’s historical market is the Grand Market Pavilion, the 24×7 restaurant showcases Indian and Inventive international cuisines, with an exclusive showcase of the seven sisters (the North-Eastern States of India). ITC Royal Bengal will also house Ottimo – Cucina Italiana, ITC’s signature pan-Italian brand, and Darjeeling Lounge is a warm reminder of the city’s tea culture, and the culture of Adda, offering the finest teas from the region as well as from the world, single origin coffee and finest beverages paired with pre-plated comfort food. A lobby level jazz bar, The Brass Room rings in the city’s fondness for music and good life.