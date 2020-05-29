ITC Hotels partners with Swiggy to launch responsible dining experiences

Read Article

A ten year strong ‘Responsible Luxury’ ethos underscores ITC Hotels culinary brands and initiatives to present innovative cuisine experiences while adhering to high standards of food safety and hygiene. Keeping this as the foremost priority, ITC Hotels has partnered with Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform, to offer diners responsible dining experiences in the comfort of their home. Based on harmony of fresh and seasonal selections, this responsible dining initiative brings back the taste of familiar flavours. Swiggy will enable ‘no contact’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involves a delivery partner leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.

Crafted with care at ITC Hotels and handled with utmost hygiene to ensure wellbeing, the mindfully curated menus will bring unique food experiences with local offerings from the region for diners across all major cities in India.

ITC Hotels said it has implemented stringent measures and protocols, including mandatory temperature checks for all Chefs and F&B associates. Moreover, the special take-out counter at each ITC Hotel has been enhanced with hand sanitizers and thermometers to corroborate the health parameters of local food delivery partners.

It may be recalled that ITC Hotels had tapped into the Food & Beverage take-away model across the country recently and received overwhelming feedback from diners for the “Flavours” takeaway (and home delivery) dining experience. The association with Swiggy endeavours to reach a much larger customer base.

In phase I, ITC Hotels would commence the home delivery venture with Swiggy for many of their properties across India. These would include ITC Maurya (New Delhi), ITC Royal Bengal (Kolkata), ITC Grand Chola (Chennai), ITC Gardenia (Bangaluru), ITC Windsor (Bengaluru), ITC Kohenur (Hyderabad), ITC Rajputana (Jaipur), ITC Grand Goa (Goa) and Welcomhotel Bengaluru. In phase II, more ITC Hotels and Welcomhotel properties will be added to the Swiggy home delivery initiative.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “At ITC Hotels, we are committed to delivering world-class cuisine experiences that address the needs of well-being through responsible practices which are in harmony with the environment and society. This conforms to our ten-year strong ethos of Responsible Luxury. In keeping with the current requirements, special training programmes are conducted and precautions for personal, social, and workplaces are being explained to all associates for awareness and practice. We are re-engineering our guest experiences with zero/low associate engagement (including digital ordering and e-payment solutions). The partnership with Swiggy will assist us in responsibly delivering our unique culinary experiences using their advanced distribution network. Together we are committed to delivering a responsible guest experience.”

Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy said, “At Swiggy, it is our constant endeavour to provide exceptional experiences to our customers especially from the restaurants they admire the most. Through our partnership with ITC Hotels, customers can now indulge in curated gourmet dishes from popular restaurants of the ITC Hotels chain across India through the Swiggy app. We look forward to creating unique dining experiences for customers while helping them celebrate special occasions at the comfort of their homes.”