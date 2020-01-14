ITC Hotels launches wholesome Zesty Morning breakfast

To enhance the breakfast experience, ITC Hotels has come up with a – Zesty Morning breakfast concept. It is a caringly selected and mindfully prepared breakfast experience that contemplates various aspects that makes one’s first meal of the day wholesome.

It is available at all Pavilions (all-day dining restaurant) from 7 am till 10:30 am. Composite breakfast stations offers diverse options. Conscious Cereals is a programme that aims to enrich the ubiquitous process of consuming cereal for breakfast through the inclusion of ancient, forgotten grains that provide to the body, the fiber it needs Sorghum, Pearl Millets, Red Rice, Finger Millets and Amaranth to name a few such grains are known to be good for one’s holistic well-being and helps sustain over a longer period of time.

In addition to the regular dry cereals, the signature program also provide two overnight cereals, and one warm porridge to provide you with a larger offering of not only flavors but also textures and temperatures.

Then there are alternate milks options made of Seeds, Grains, Nuts and even Soya on the buffet and the Pavilion Juicery, which provides a plethora of options ranging from microgreens, sprouts and herbs, to an assortment of vegetables and fruits that encourage our customers to make smart, informed decisions about what they can have for breakfast. In addition to the juicery, in season, whole and cut fruits, from networks of responsible farmers ensure nothing but the best produce to start your day.

Pavilions have made micro greens available to be made into a full breakfast meal by turning it into a composite breakfast salad station called Living Grid.

It also offers a choice of flavoured yogurts, toasted nuts, puffed grains, homemade granolas, fresh fruit and fruit purees, that allow for guests to customise their own breakfast bowls. Some other must experience stations at Zesty mornings breakfast initiative are Local Love, North Indian Signatures, South Indian Delicacies, Western Griddle.