ITC Hotels launches ‘LAVANDERIA’ responsible laundry experiences

Contact light laundry services now available to customers in various metros across India

A ten year strong ‘Responsible Luxury’ ethos underscores ITC Hotels brands and initiatives to present innovative customer experiences while adhering to high standards of cleanliness, safety and hygiene. Keeping this as the foremost priority, ITC Hotels has launched ‘LAVANDERIA’, an initiative that offers impeccable contact light laundry services with strict monitoring of safety and hygiene norms at each step.

‘LAVANDERIA’ allows customers to hand over the items at a designated point at the hotel. The laundry would be ready for pick up by the customer within 24 hours, where the customer would be intimated via a message which would include a payment link to enable contactless payment, The entire process remains contact light with safe distancing at every point.

Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “At ITC Hotels, we are committed to delivering world class experiences through the responsible luxury ethos. LAVANDERIA is one such initiative that addresses the requirements of the present times by bringing our customers well researched and thought through solutions. We endeavour to bring them a clean and hygienic laundry service that follows sustainable practices embedded in the process that works on a contact light service design. Our associates have undertaken special training programmes to understand and enable these services through a defined protocol that adheres to stringent quality and safety checks.”

Crafted with care at ITC Hotels and handled with utmost hygiene to ensure well-being, the mindfully curated ‘LAVANDERIA’ services are available pan India at ITC Hotels in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam and Chennai. More destinations shall be added by the end of the month. ITC Hotels “LAVANDERIA” services may be accessed by city residents.