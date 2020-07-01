ITC Hotels celebrates National Doctor’s Day

Read Article

From bringing lives safely into this world to protecting them all throughout, doctors are an embodiment of unwavering dedication, resilience and integrity. ITC Hotels today, celebrated doctors across the country with a special gesture in recognition of their endeavours.

With the ‘Light of Hope’, ITC Hotels paid homage to all representatives of this noble profession on this marked day.

On the occasion of Doctor’s Day, ITC Hotels introduced three value sets that guests could choose from and present them with the experience of a memorable meal.

Offer 1: The Local Love Collection

Offer 2: Signature Biryani

Offer 3: Wok O’clock

The offer is valid from July 1 to 5, 2020. The prices are inclusive of applicable government taxes.