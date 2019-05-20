Italian restaurant Alba at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru introduces new seasonal menu

Alba, the Italian restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has introduced its new seasonal menu – ‘Modern Italian Flavours’ – an array of fresh interpretations that reflects the restaurant’s modern approach to elevate the overall dining experience.

The all-new seasonal menu echoes the farm-to-fork concept with dishes like Baby Beets Buratta Salad, Smoked Watermelon, Seasonal Melon Mango Gazpacho, Spinach Casoncelli Caramelised Onion, Buffalo Mozzarella Pine Nuts Ravioli, Seared Polenta Zucchini Sauce, Pizza Verde and Aspagarus Panna Cotta, among other signature dishes.

To retain the authenticity of the fresh produce, the ingredients are carefully sourced from Madhavi Farms located in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The fresh organic greens and vegetables complement each other so well that they have translated into the Chef’s signature dishes. Chef Mohammad Eliyaz, the maestro at ALBA takes forward JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru’s sustainable dining concept through his modern twist of flavours.

The menu at ALBA comes in À la carte and a set menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, as well.

Adding to the list of must tries are the Asparagus Avocado, Grilled Prawn Mango, Ligurian Uncle’s Seafood Broth, Simple Spinach Risotto, Sage Pappardelle Baby Lamb Ragu, Tortelloni Chicken Mousse, Thyme Roasted Seabass, 36 Hours Cooked Pork Belly, Pounded Chicken Milanese, Spicy Pork Diavola, Gamberi Funghi, Basil Sorbet, Beets And Goat Cheese Sorbet, and Classical Tiramisu.