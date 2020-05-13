Italian Exhibition Group’s #SAFEBUSINESS project: Covid-19 trade shows in absolute safety

Read Article

Serological screening for all the group’s employees

#SAFEBUSINESS by IEG is the name of the project launched by IEG Italian Exhibition Group, for organising and taking part in trade shows in Italy in complete safety, in total respect of the rules and healthcare protocols, protecting the health of companies and visitors.

IEG is a trade fair and conference organiser with head offices in Rimini, Italy and operative in Vicenza, Milan, Brescia, Rome, Arezzo and Naples as well as in China, the United States, and Dubai with associated companies.

IEG has devised this plan thanks to a working group together with its outfitting and catering companies, technicians and international operators. The project focuses on every phase in the trade show and conference experience.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO, IEG, said, “We have worked on this plan with the aim of providing a complete and reliable answer for our customers and the international public which, now more than ever, is asking us to be able to count on trade shows and conferences re-starting. We have done so in line with the anti-Covid-19 health regulations and documents drafted by AEFI, FEDERCONGRESSI, UFI and EMECA, which I would like to thank for their constant presence regarding the question concerned.”

The project provides over fifty guidelines with a rigorous regulatory and organisational protocol upstream. These include: sanitised shuttle transport between the airport, hotels and Expo Centres, all equipped with disinfectant, the obligation to wear face masks on board and a fixed number of passengers; conventions with bike sharing and electric scooter companies in accordance with hotels and the territory; ticket office and payments exclusively online, scheduled entries according to hall capacity and extended trade show opening times, face mask distribution desks (with mandatory use and specific aids for those with special needs such as transparent face masks for IEG staff to facilitate relations with the hearing impaired); multiple entrances, safety aisles and distancing signage, dematerialised entry tickets, temperature checks on the public using thermo scanners and a sanitisation route, wardrobe with automatic rack and disposable individual coverings.

The entire outfitting supply chain will be organised and managed in safety, visitor flows will be monitored with centralised digital tracking and on-site controls by remotely guided stewards.

All the areas, rooms and bathroom facilities will be sanitised on a continuous cycle and air-conditioning channel filters will be sanitised. Digitalised informative material, multi-media productions and live streaming to support events, conferences and the media.

Catering: temperature checks for the workers, gloves, face masks, disposable overalls, skip-the-line payment apps, single portion lunch and coffee boxes, coded delivery system to the stands.

A strict crisis management protocol will be established which defines on-site behaviour should suspected cases occur. IEG employees and trade show staff will also undergo training for their own safety and to ensure the safe execution of their duties, the use of PPE, respect of the strict procedures for personal hygiene, sanitising and distancing.

And, on the theme of employees, Lorenzo Cagnoni, president, IEG, has announced that the company has decided on voluntary mass serological screening. “We are adopting screening to protect our collaborators, associated company employees and all our relational system. Operating in several regions, we will carry it out according to the already issued and further protocols and the relative instance has already been presented to the Emilia Romagna Regional Authorities,” he said.

The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In the last few years, IEG started a significant expansion process abroad, also through the conclusion of joint ventures with local operators (for example, in the United States, Arab Emirates and in China).