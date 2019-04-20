Italian coffee brand Caffe Ritazza opens maiden store in India; eyes franchise model to open 75 outlets over five years

Leading British food service company SSP Group – operating branded catering services under Starbucks, Burger King, and Upper Crust brands globally – has launched its India’s first Caffe Ritazza branded outlet in Khar, Mumbai today.

“India is witnessing a lot of F&B brands coming from the European countries and there are some brands that are entering the European markets from India as well, so the country is definitely great for food innovation. We saw there is a lot of potential to introduce Caffe Ritazza here,” said Sukh Tiwana, group commercial director, SSP Group.

The group is introducing three brands in India namely Caffe Ritazza, Millie’s Cookies, and Upper Crust informed Tiwana. “We have recently launched with Millie’s Cookies which has seen increasing popularity here,” he added.

Giving details about the services brought to the India market by the Italian coffee brand Caffe Ritazza, Tiwana said, “The store brings affordable luxurious offerings in India with a wide ranging spread of its handmade pastas, and delectable pizzas and croissants, and also special focus on maintaining the traditional Italian coffee shop setting in terms of interior design and elements in the store.”

About the expansion plans of Cafe Ritazza in the India market, Tiwana said, “The company is tied up with Travel Food Services (TFS) and World Iconic Brands (WIB) for expansion here. With TFS we will be focussing on expansion in travel food service space with Caffe Ritazza outlets soon to open in the Delhi and Mumbai Airports respectively. WIB will be looking at the management of Caffe Ritazza outside of the travel food service space in India with initially two stores being managed by them. We would also be rolling out franchise partnerships for the brand in India soon with a focus on the metro and tier-II cities.”

When asked about introducing their third brand, Upper Crust – a chain of baguette serving restaurants, Tiwana said the company will be introducing the brand in a staged manner, and will be followed by expansion of Millie’s Cookies and Caffe Ritazza here. “Millie’s Cookies now has 10 stores in India and more three outlets in the pipeline, in which Hyderabad will too see a store. Similarly, for Upper Crust as well, we are looking to tap the metro cities and tier-II,” he concluded.

SSP Global is eyeing to open 75 Caffe Ritazza branded outlets spread pan-India over the time of five years.